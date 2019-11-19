Grey Cup, teams arrive in Calgary on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The highest prize in the Canadian Football League and the two teams vying for it are all due to arrive in Calgary Tuesday afternoon.

The Grey Cup is set to arrive at Calgary’s Olympic Plaza at noon via procession from the Core Shopping Centre along Stephen Avenue.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie along with retired Calgary Stampeders running back and 2019 Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee Jon Cornish are among the football dignitaries who will accompany the CFL’s championship trophy on its arrival.

They will be joined by the Regimental Pipes and Drums of the Calgary Highlanders, and the Lord Strathcona’s Horse.

The arrival ceremony is open to the public.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are both set to arrive later Tuesday afternoon by charter, ahead of the first practices on Wednesday.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea and Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer will be addressing media questions Wednesday morning before leading their teams through practice.

Monday afternoon, Ambrosie was given a traditional symbol of a Calgary hospitality — a white cowboy hat — a symbol that has decades-old ties to the Grey Cup. Ambrosie also took the pledge to become an honourary Calgarian — right hand raised with cowboy hat and boots on — complete with a “yahoo!”

“This city is world-famous for its hospitality and has welcomed Canadians from far and wide to come here and be a part of our Grey Cup Festival and Grey Cup game,” Ambrosie said Monday.

“Track record alone says it’s a virtual lock that (this year’s Grey Cup Festival) is going to be amazing. This city knows hospitality as well as any city in the world.”

The Grey Cup Festival starts Wednesday evening with the kick-off party at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Dave Kelly at the Big Four Roadhouse.

The Tiger-Cats and Blue Bombers play in the 107th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.