Canada

Grey Cup, teams arrive in Calgary on Tuesday

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted November 19, 2019 8:00 am
Downtown Calgary gets ready to welcome Grey Cup .
Downtown Calgary gets ready to welcome Grey Cup . Tomasia DaSilva

The highest prize in the Canadian Football League and the two teams vying for it are all due to arrive in Calgary Tuesday afternoon.

The Grey Cup is set to arrive at Calgary’s Olympic Plaza at noon via procession from the Core Shopping Centre along Stephen Avenue.

READ MORE: Calgary invites Canadian football fans to ‘experience the energy’ at Grey Cup 2019

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie along with retired Calgary Stampeders running back and 2019 Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee Jon Cornish are among the football dignitaries who will accompany the CFL’s championship trophy on its arrival.

They will be joined by the Regimental Pipes and Drums of the Calgary Highlanders, and the Lord Strathcona’s Horse.

The arrival ceremony is open to the public.

READ MORE: Tiger-Cats win blowout, Bombers win nail-biter to head to Grey Cup

Story continues below advertisement

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are both set to arrive later Tuesday afternoon by charter, ahead of the first practices on Wednesday.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea and Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer will be addressing media questions Wednesday morning before leading their teams through practice.

#YYC5 picks the parties you don’t want to miss at this year’s Grey Cup Festival
#YYC5 picks the parties you don't want to miss at this year's Grey Cup Festival

Monday afternoon, Ambrosie was given a traditional symbol of a Calgary hospitality — a white cowboy hat — a symbol that has decades-old ties to the Grey Cup. Ambrosie also took the pledge to become an honourary Calgarian — right hand raised with cowboy hat and boots on — complete with a “yahoo!”

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie white-hatted in Calgary
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie white-hatted in Calgary

“This city is world-famous for its hospitality and has welcomed Canadians from far and wide to come here and be a part of our Grey Cup Festival and Grey Cup game,” Ambrosie said Monday.

“Track record alone says it’s a virtual lock that (this year’s Grey Cup Festival) is going to be amazing. This city knows hospitality as well as any city in the world.”

LISTEN: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie joins Calgary Today to preview Grey Cup week and getting the white-hatted

The Grey Cup Festival starts Wednesday evening with the kick-off party at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Dave Kelly at the Big Four Roadhouse.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tiger-Cats and Blue Bombers play in the 107th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.

