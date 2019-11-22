Menu

1 dead after collision in Stoney Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 10:57 am
Hamilton police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old after a head-on collision in Stoney Creek.
Hamilton police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old after a head-on collision in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police are investigating a head-on collision between an SUV and a pickup truck that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Stoney Creek on Thursday.

Investigators say the crash occurred near Upper Centennial Parkway and Highland Road just after 5 p.m.

Police believe the 55-year-old’s SUV was struck when a Ford pickup truck travelling southbound made a left-hand turn onto Highland Avenue.

READ MORE: Hamilton police believe suspect caught on video may be responsible for break-ins on the mountain

Hamilton paramedics say only two people were directly involved in the crash, with the driver of the SUV succumbing to his injuries in hospital. The pickup driver was also taken to hospital for assessment and eventually released, according to paramedics.

The intersection was closed for an investigation, which lasted until 3 a.m Friday.

Police say they have not ruled out speed or alcohol as factors in the crash at this time and continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash is the eighth driving fatality Hamilton police have dealt with this year.

