Hamilton police believe suspect caught on video may be responsible for break-ins on the mountain

Hamilton police have released video of a man suspected in three break-ins on the mountain – two of them considered armed robberies by investigators.

The video is from another reported break-in on Nov. 18, the same day as the two other incidents on Rexford Drive and Rosewell Street, respectively.

The latest break-in was around 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the area of Upper Ottawa Street and Rymal Road East.

Detectives say the homeowner received a notification from his security system that someone was in his home. He returned to find evidence that someone had busted in.

Police believe this is the same suspect who broke into two other homes on Monday.

Investigators say the first of the reported break-ins happened on Nov. 18 just before 5 a.m.

Officers who responded said they received a call reporting that a man had broken into a residence on Rexford Drive.

The homeowner told detectives they encountered a man inside their home holding a knife and that the suspect said he was homeless and hungry before demanding money and food.

After the cash was handed over, the suspect left, according to police.

Not long after, Hamilton police say they received a similar call around 5:30 a.m. in which residents at a Rosewell Street address said they were awoken by a man, allegedly armed with a knife, demanding money and food. This time, police say the suspect fled empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a 40- to 50-year-old man who stands about five feet eight inches tall and has hazel eyes and salt-and-pepper hair that’s shaved on the sides with a ponytail.

Police are searching for a man they believe broke into three Hamilton Mountain homes on Monday. Hamilton Police Service

He was wearing a long, dark hooded winter coat, dark baseball cap, dark pants and dark shoes and carrying a dark backpack

Police say he also has multiple ear piercings and a heart tattoo on one of his wrists and that he spoke with a lisp or accent.

Investigators are warning residents that the suspect is still at large and reminding them to secure doors and windows.

Residents are also urged to call the police if they see any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

They’re also asking residents in the area to review security systems for suspicious activity in recent days.

Anyone with specific information on the two reported robberies on Monday can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-8967 or 905-546-3851.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.