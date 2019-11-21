Children’s development centre in Kelowna says its autism program is closing due to funding pressures

Send this page to someone via email

A child development centre in Kelowna says its autism program will close next month due to funding pressures.

The Starbright Children’s Development Centre posted the announcement on its Facebook page, stating its autism program will end on Dec. 20.

The centre noted, however, that other programs and therapies it provides will continue.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we tell you that due to funding pressures that have escalated year by year, the autism program of Starbright Children’s Development Centre will end on December 20th of 2019,” said the centre.

“Our well-trained and dedicated staff have provided services to children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and their families for many years. Yesterday, November 19th, our staff learned of the devastating news.

“That same evening, the parents of the children in our autism program were let know, as were the parents on our waitlist for the autism program.

“The therapies and programming offered by Starbright through its other departments will continue to provide their early intervention services with the passion and compassion for which the centre is known.”

The Facebook post had more than 50 comments as of Thursday at noon, with many calling it heartbreaking news and a huge loss for the community.

More as this develops.

