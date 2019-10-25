Mom overwhelmed by response to post calling for blue buckets to raise autism awareness

Send this page to someone via email

When a Hawaii mother took to social media to share her experience from last Halloween, she never anticipated the distance her message would travel.

In under two weeks, it has been shared more than 155,000 times.

“My son is three years old and has autism. He is nonverbal,” 30-year-old Omairis Taylor wrote on Facebook.

“Last year, houses (would) wait for him to say trick-or-treat in order for him to get a piece of candy, and there I go, explaining the situation for the next five blocks.”

Taylor, who is a Staff Sgt. with the U.S. Army, will take her son trick-or-treating this year with a blue jack-o-lantern candy bucket.

Her hope is that when homeowners see the brightly hued plastic pumpkins, they will offer up a side of patience with the sugary confections being doled out.

“After four or five houses, you could see him being stressed,” she said of last Halloween in an interview with Global News. “Getting overwhelmed with people waiting for him to say ‘Trick-or-treat’ … or getting close to him and being like, ‘Oh, what’s the magic word?'”

While the post was initially only intended to garner the attention of people in her immediate community, she has received messages from parents from far and wide.

Many have approached Taylor seeking advice for their own children.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not an expert, but you know what, we are in this together, so just message me whenever you need somebody to talk to.'”

Her son attends applied behaviour analysis (ABA) therapy five days a week. She told Global News he has been making significant progress, even saying “mom” for the first time last month.

Global News approached Autism Canada for their position on the blue candy buckets last week.

In a statement they said they do not endorse the idea, adding that they believe “this practice singles out the child as being different.”

Autism Canada suggests parents consider alternatives, like placing a label on a child’s costume or handing a card to the homeowner that explains while they are nonverbal, they still wish to say “trick-or-treat” and “thank you.”

When asked about this, Taylor acknowledged the same approach won’t necessarily work for every child.

“Whatever you think is going to help your child, nobody’s going to love, protect or care about your child more than you. So if you think this is what your child needs, then hey, go ahead.”