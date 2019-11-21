Menu

Canada

Two women charged in theft of toddler’s medical supplies in Saskatoon

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 10:44 am
Updated November 21, 2019 10:47 am
The Saskatoon toddler has a rare medical condition known as epidermolysis bullosa, also known as butterfly skin.
The Saskatoon toddler has a rare medical condition known as epidermolysis bullosa, also known as butterfly skin. File / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they have charged two women in relation with the theft of special bandages for a toddler from a home on Tuesday afternoon.

Two women were captured on video taking boxes from a porch at a home on Avenue E South near 19 Street West around 2:15 p.m.

SPS’s investigation was able to find both women and recovered the packages.

The toddler, Leo Leptich, has a rare medical condition known as epidermolysis bullosa, also known as butterfly skin.

His skin tears and blisters very easily and the special bandages protect his skin.

READ MORE: Crucial medical supplies for toddler stolen from Saskatoon home

His mother Crystal told Global News the family was expecting a shipment of around $5,100 worth of supplies this week.

She said Leo uses around $48,000 in medical supplies every year.

