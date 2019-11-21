Two women charged in theft of toddler’s medical supplies in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they have charged two women in relation with the theft of special bandages for a toddler from a home on Tuesday afternoon.

Two women were captured on video taking boxes from a porch at a home on Avenue E South near 19 Street West around 2:15 p.m.

SPS’s investigation was able to find both women and recovered the packages.

The toddler, Leo Leptich, has a rare medical condition known as epidermolysis bullosa, also known as butterfly skin.

His skin tears and blisters very easily and the special bandages protect his skin.

His mother Crystal told Global News the family was expecting a shipment of around $5,100 worth of supplies this week.

She said Leo uses around $48,000 in medical supplies every year.