Crucial medical supplies for toddler stolen from Saskatoon home

Send this page to someone via email

Leo Leptich has a rare genetic condition, epidermolysis bullosa. It’s also known as butterfly skin, as skin tears and blisters even with the slightest touch.

The toddler requires special bandages to protect his skin. The Leptich’s were shocked to find out a shipment of the bandages was stolen from their Saskatoon home Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Saskatoon mother of butterfly baby calling for expanded health coverage

Leo’s mother Crystal Leptich said they were expecting a large shipment worth about $5,100 and came home to only one small box on their front porch. The family checked their doorbell camera and saw the whole shipment was delivered earlier on Tuesday. Shortly after, they saw the footage of two women stealing the packages.

“It seemed quite rehearsed judging by the footage,” Leptich told Global News on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Leo uses about $48,000 of medical supplies every year, which is covered through Saskatchewan’s home care program. A local supplier is currently working to get another shipment delivered to the Leptich’s as soon as possible.

“Sometimes given the quantity that we ordered of these bandages, they don’t always have them in stock. I’m not sure how long the wait is going to be,” Leptich said.

The Leptich’s hope to get the supplies back so it doesn’t go to waste.

“It’s not just our family, there’s a lot of other families that can really use this and it would be a shame to have this all go to nothing,” Leptich said. Tweet This

Saskatoon police are currently investigating and an officer has been assigned to follow-up on the theft.