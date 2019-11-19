Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Break and enter suspect escapes from Prince Albert, Sask. hospital

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 12:55 pm
RCMP said Courtney Sinclair complained of abdominal pain and was taken to Victoria Hospital as a precaution.
RCMP said Courtney Sinclair complained of abdominal pain and was taken to Victoria Hospital as a precaution. Prince Albert RCMP / Supplied

Prince Albert RCMP said a woman who escaped custody has a history of violence.

Mounties said they arrested Courtney Leanne Sinclair, 23, on Monday for a break and enter.

Related News

While in custody, police said Sinclair complained of abdominal pain and was taken to Victoria Hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Police arrest 2nd escapee from Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon

She was not in restraints and escaped from the hospital, police said.

A search of the area for Sinclair by RCMP and Prince Albert police failed to locate her.

Police describe Sinclair as being five-foot five-inches, 180 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last known to be wearing grey sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, navy blue dock shoes and beige hospital socks.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3 inmates at large from northern Saskatchewan correctional camp, RCMP says

Police said she should not be approached if spotted due to her previous history of violent offences.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sinclair is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPPrince AlbertPrince Albert SaskatchewanPrince Albert RCMPVictoria HospitalEscaped PrisonerCourtney Sinclair
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.