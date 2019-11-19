Break and enter suspect escapes from Prince Albert, Sask. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert RCMP said a woman who escaped custody has a history of violence.

Mounties said they arrested Courtney Leanne Sinclair, 23, on Monday for a break and enter.

While in custody, police said Sinclair complained of abdominal pain and was taken to Victoria Hospital as a precaution.

She was not in restraints and escaped from the hospital, police said.

A search of the area for Sinclair by RCMP and Prince Albert police failed to locate her.

Police describe Sinclair as being five-foot five-inches, 180 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last known to be wearing grey sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, navy blue dock shoes and beige hospital socks.

Police said she should not be approached if spotted due to her previous history of violent offences.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sinclair is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.