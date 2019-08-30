Rising violence at Sask. correctional centres concerning for SGEU

The union representing correctional officers in Saskatchewan wants the provincial government to deal with overcrowded facilities.

SGEU president Bob Bymoen said more staff is needed to combat rising violence and gang feuds.

“We know that overcrowding and a lack of staff is creating a very volatile situation at all correctional facilities around the province,” Bymoen said Friday in a statement.

“We need to see (the Ministry of Corrections and Policing) invest in more secure beds, more staff and more resources to deal with this very concerning issue.”

The Saskatoon Correctional Centre was placed in lockdown on Monday after four inmates were injured in two separate fights.

One fight took place in the prison yard, while the other was in one of the prison’s units.

Another inmate charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere was seriously injured in a stabbing on Aug. 22.

Bymoen said the violence is not limited to Saskatoon, stating it is also on the rise at Prince Albert Correctional with upwards of four inmate assaults each day.

“We are seeing more violence against inmates and against correction officers,” Bymoen said.

“Our staff do not feel safe, yet management won’t listen to the concerns of our members or take their advice on how to combat these problems.”

Bymoen is calling on the government to take action before the situation becomes worse.

The lockdown at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre is also creating a backlog with the court system.

Lawyers said they don’t have access to their clients, which is forcing adjournments.

