Murder suspect caught after escape from Headingley jail

A 21-year-old murder suspect is back behind bars after escaping Headingley Correctional Centre and fleeing in a stolen car.
The man, who was in custody awaiting trial for second-degree murder, sped off in a stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
RCMP officers, along with the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, responded and tried to pull over the stolen car, but police say the suspect refused to stop.
A chase carried on along highways and gravel roads, until the suspect lost control and went into a ditch northeast of St. Anne, Man.
No injuries were reported, and the suspect is back in custody facing multiple charges.
RCMP continue to investigate.
