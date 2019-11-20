Menu

Crime

Murder suspect caught after escape from Headingley jail

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 5:40 pm
Headingley Correctional Centre.
Headingley Correctional Centre. File / Global News

A 21-year-old murder suspect is back behind bars after escaping Headingley Correctional Centre and fleeing in a stolen car.

The man, who was in custody awaiting trial for second-degree murder, sped off in a stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP officers, along with the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, responded and tried to pull over the stolen car, but police say the suspect refused to stop.

A chase carried on along highways and gravel roads, until the suspect lost control and went into a ditch northeast of St. Anne, Man.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect is back in custody facing multiple charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.

