Murder suspect caught after escape from Headingley jail

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old murder suspect is back behind bars after escaping Headingley Correctional Centre and fleeing in a stolen car.

The man, who was in custody awaiting trial for second-degree murder, sped off in a stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP officers, along with the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, responded and tried to pull over the stolen car, but police say the suspect refused to stop.

READ MORE: Escaped prisoner from Stony Mountain Institution captured

A chase carried on along highways and gravel roads, until the suspect lost control and went into a ditch northeast of St. Anne, Man.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect is back in custody facing multiple charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Today at 11:45am, a 21yo male inmate stole a vehicle & fled from Headingley Correctional Centre. #rcmpmb located vehicle, but suspect refused to stop, until he lost control & went into a ditch northeast of St. Anne, MB. Suspect arrested without incident. No injuries reported. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 20, 2019

1:21 People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape