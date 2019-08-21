Man convicted of manslaughter escapes from Stony Mountain Institution

A man convicted of manslaughter is on the loose from Stony Mountain Institution.

Ringo (Dylan) Carpenter, 28, was discovered missing from the minimum security unit at the federal penitentiary Wednesday morning.

Carpenter is currently serving an eight-year sentence for manslaughter.

There’s no word on how he escaped.

On August 21, 2019 during the 7:30 a.m. count in the minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution, staff members discovered that offender Ringo (Dylan) Carpenter was not accounted for. pic.twitter.com/0DQGAnfR3F — Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) August 21, 2019

The Correctional Service of Canada said both Stonewall RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service has been notified and a warrant for Carpenter’s arrest has been issued.

Carpenter is 5’5” tall and weighs 141 pounds. He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair and has a tattoo showing the outline of a naked woman on his right arm.

Anyone with information on Carpenter’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police or Manitoba Crime Stoppers (204) 786-8477 or toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

