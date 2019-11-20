2 First Nations in central Alberta enact bylaw to evict drug dealers

Send this page to someone via email

Two neighbouring Alberta First Nations — O’Chiese and Sunchild — held an official signing ceremony on Wednesday to enact bylaws to evict drug dealers from the communities.

The two chiefs signed Residency and Trespass Bylaws, which give the First Nations power to drive out illicit drug use.

“We are battling an epidemic of drug and alcohol abuse in our communities,” said O’Chiese First Nation Chief Douglas Beaverbones. Tweet This

“Both Sunchild and O’Chiese Nations are united and we stand together. This is exactly what we need to ensure our residents are safe.”

In a joint news release, the First Nations said both O’Chiese and Sunchild received “overwhelming support for the bylaws from their communities after several public consultations.”

Officials said penalties and appeals will be handled by a sanctioned body made up of seven community members.

“The First Nations are working collaboratively with RCMP and all aspects of the criminal justice system,” the news release said.

Last May, Siksika Nation chief and council banished three non-Nation members from the community in southern Alberta. Officials on council said the trio was known to be involved in possessing and trafficking drugs. Councillors said drugs were taking more and more lives and they didn’t want community members exposed to any more risks.

“We couldn’t hold off any longer. We usually wait for bylaws and RCMP to charge the people, but we decided, ‘You know what? Let’s just do it,’” Siksika Councillor Buck Breaker said. Tweet This

In 2012, Maskwacis — which was then known as Hobbema — voted to give community leaders the power to evict suspected gang members. The 479-369 vote meant any 25 residents of the 7,000-member Samson Cree band in Hobbema could apply to have someone legally removed from the First Nation.

O’Chiese First Nation is located about 52 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House and has approximately 1,500 members.

Sunchild First Nation is about 60 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House and has approximately 1,440 members.

