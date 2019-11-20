Markham man charged with attempted murder after altercation at Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder after two people were stabbed outside a coffee shop in Markham on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the front of a Tim Hortons address on Markham Road just north of Steeles Avenue East at around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said they then found three other men who were believed to have been involved. Investigators said one of them was also suffering from stab wounds — he was taken to hospital as well.

Police said the investigation revealed that four men got into an altercation with a fifth man who fled the area prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Danovan Fernandez, 18, was identified by investigators and arrested on Monday.

Fernanzez, who is a Markham resident, is facing two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose charge.

