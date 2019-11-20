Menu

Crime

Markham man charged with attempted murder after altercation at Tim Hortons

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 12:29 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019.
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

York Regional Police say they have charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder after two people were stabbed outside a coffee shop in Markham on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the front of a Tim Hortons address on Markham Road just north of Steeles Avenue East at around 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 men stabbed after altercation at Tim Hortons in Markham, police say

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said they then found three other men who were believed to have been involved. Investigators said one of them was also suffering from stab wounds — he was taken to hospital as well.

Police said the investigation revealed that four men got into an altercation with a fifth man who fled the area prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Danovan Fernandez, 18, was identified by investigators and arrested on Monday.

Fernanzez, who is a Markham resident, is facing two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose charge.

Halloween stabbing suspect now charged with second-degree murder
Halloween stabbing suspect now charged with second-degree murder
