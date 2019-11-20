Menu

Crime

Police make arrest following string of St. Thomas arson incidents

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted November 20, 2019 11:06 am
St. Thomas police say they have arrested a man in connection with an arson investigation.
St. Thomas police say officers have made an arrest in relation to a string of suspicious fires.

The fires began in October, with a total of 12 being reported over a three-week period, police say.

According to police, suspects targeted areas where loose paper or combustible material had been left, like garbage cans, recycling bins or stacks of paper piled inside apartment complex doors.

A 34-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged in connection with two of the fires. Police say the incidents have stopped since the man was arrested.

Police don’t believe there is any further threat to public safety.

