SIU names London woman who died after being found in medical distress in police cell

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has released the name of a woman who died after being found in medical distress while in custody at London police headquarters earlier this month.

The SIU has identified her as 28-year-old Amanda Bolt of London.

Officials with the police watchdog say London police arrested Bolt on Saturday, Nov. 2 and she was taken to headquarters and placed in a cell.

The next morning, a statement from the SIU says, Bolt was found in medical distress and first aid was administered.

She was taken to hospital, but died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, SIU says.

The SIU continues to investigate the case and anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

