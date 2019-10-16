Menu

Crime

SIU clears London police following December 2018 death at EMDC

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 16, 2019 11:39 am
The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.
The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The Special Investigations Unit says there is no basis to lay charges against a city police officer in relation to the death of a man at a London jail last year.

Police say a 29-year-old man was taken to the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre following a court appearance on December 27, 2018.

The man collapsed while he was in the process of being admitted and was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The interim director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against a London Police Service officer in relation to the man’s death.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitPolice WatchdogElgin Middlesex Detention CentreEMDCEMDC death
