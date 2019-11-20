N.B. report sheds light on children, youth struggling with poverty, social exclusion

The Office of the Child, Youth and Seniors’ Advocate released its 11th State of the Child report on Wednesday, which contains an overview of some of the challenges facing New Brunswick children and youth.

Nearly half of youth in poverty feel socially excluded, half of all youth say they have no one they look up to and one in four youth with special needs does not feel they belong at their school, the report revealed.

READ MORE: Tories offer grim economic picture in New Brunswick throne speech

“Currently, New Brunswick is one of the most indebted, most rapidly aging and least literate provinces in Canada,” Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy said during the throne speech on Tuesday, which is aimed at setting priorities for improvement.

“Approximately 25 per cent of our children live in poverty, and close to 34 per cent of New Brunswick households have incomes so low that they cannot pay taxes.”

Poverty one of report’s main concerns