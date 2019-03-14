Carolyn Bennett says Mi’kmaq education authority in Nova Scotia a national leader

The federal government is recognizing Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaq community for leading the country when it comes to Indigenous education.

On Thursday, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett signed a 10-year agreement with 12 Mi’kmaq leaders that will grant more than $600 million to the province’s Mi’kmaq education authority.

READ MORE: Winnipeg School Division launches unique Indigenous teaching program

Twenty-two years ago, when the authority was established, only 30 per cent of Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaq students were graduating from high school.

Today, that number stands at 90 per cent, which is one of the highest graduation rates in the country.

WATCH: Indigenous education forum in Halifax draws crowd of 400

That success can be attributed to the work of the Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey, the authority that supports local band schools in delivering language immersion and other cultural programs.

Bennett says the authority is setting an example for the country.