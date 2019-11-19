Menu

Economy

Economy is expected to dominate debate in session of New Brunswick legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 8:07 am
The New Brunswick legislature on October 25, 2017.
The New Brunswick legislature on October 25, 2017.

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government will outline its priorities for its second year in power under Premier Blaine Higgs in a speech from the throne this afternoon.

The speech, to be delivered by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy, will open the fall session of the legislature.

READ MORE: New Brunswick opposition leaders lay out priorities for fall legislature sitting

Liberal caucus chair Jean-Claude D’Amours says the province’s economy is in bad shape with the loss of a number of major employers, including the impending closure of the lead smelter in Belledune, and he wants to hear a plan from the Higgs government.

D’Amours says the government plans to cram through a lot of legislation before Christmas, but the house may have to sit in January and February to ensure proper debate.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New Brunswick moves to privatize Cannabis NB

Green party Leader David Coon says his party wants the Tory minority to increase social assistance rates and pilot a Basic Income Guarantee program.

The National Farmers Union is planning a protest to call for more support for farmers, and plans to illustrate the point by bringing chickens to the front lawn of the legislature.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
