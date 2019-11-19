RCMP respond to fatal SUV rollover in east-central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A 90-year-old man from Wainwright has died after rolling his SUV in east-central Alberta on Tuesday morning, according to Coronation RCMP.

Police said officers were called to the scene at Township Road 38-0 — west of the Highway 599 and Highway 36 intersection — at about 8 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound SUV was travelling on Township Road 38-0 and collided into a field and a rollover occurred,” RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the driver was the only person in the SUV at the time and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that while their investigation is ongoing, they do not expect to provide any further updates to the media.

Story continues below advertisement