Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP respond to fatal SUV rollover in east-central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 8:37 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 8:40 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED File

A 90-year-old man from Wainwright has died after rolling his SUV in east-central Alberta on Tuesday morning, according to Coronation RCMP.

Police said officers were called to the scene at Township Road 38-0 — west of the Highway 599 and Highway 36 intersection — at about 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Fox Creek, Alta.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound SUV was travelling on Township Road 38-0 and collided into a field and a rollover occurred,” RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the driver was the only person in the SUV at the time and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that while their investigation is ongoing, they do not expect to provide any further updates to the media.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPFatal CrashTrafficdeadly crashCoronation RCMPSUV RolloverDeadly rolloverTownship Road 38-0
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.