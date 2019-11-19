Over 100 stolen Saskatchewan driver’s licenses, health cards recovered by RCMP

A Saskatchewan woman has been arrested after the RCMP seized over 100 personal identification cards and other stolen items.
On Sunday, the RCMP had searched a Blaine Lake, Sask. residence in relation to a fraud investigation.
Officials say the search resulted in the seizure of:
- 144 personal identification cards, with the majority of them being Saskatchewan driver’s licenses and health cards
- 200 stolen cheques
- stolen tools
- a small amount of what is believed to be meth
Latecia Juba-Arcand, 27 of Blaine Lake has been charged with numerous fraud-related offences including identity theft and allegedly being in the possession of a stolen property obtained by crime.
She made her first court appearance Tuesday at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
