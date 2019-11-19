Driver dead after head-on collision near Yellow Grass, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man is dead after a collision on Highway 39, two kilometres northwest of Yellow Grass, Sask., officials confirmed.

Police, fire and EMS attended to the crash on Monday at around 8:30 a.m.

A northwest bound pickup truck collided head-on with a southeast bound International refrigerated truck, RCMP said.

The two men who were travelling in the refrigerated truck were not injured.

The 46-year-old man driving the pickup truck was transported by STARS Ambulance to a Regina hospital.

Police say he succumbed to his injuries hours after the collision. His name has not been released.

The highway was closed for several hours to determine the cause of the crash.

Police said alcohol is not considered a factor in the fatal crash and the cause remains under investigation.