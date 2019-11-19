Menu

Canada

Driver dead after head-on collision near Yellow Grass, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 2:06 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 2:22 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP from the Milestone Detachment responded to a head-on collision on Highway 39 that resulted in a death of a driver. .
Saskatchewan RCMP from the Milestone Detachment responded to a head-on collision on Highway 39 that resulted in a death of a driver. .

A 46-year-old man is dead after a collision on Highway 39, two kilometres northwest of Yellow Grass, Sask., officials confirmed.

Police, fire and EMS attended to the crash on Monday at around 8:30 a.m.

A northwest bound pickup truck collided head-on with a southeast bound International refrigerated truck, RCMP said.

The two men who were travelling in the refrigerated truck were not injured.

The 46-year-old man driving the pickup truck was transported by STARS Ambulance to a Regina hospital.

Police say he succumbed to his injuries hours after the collision. His name has not been released.

The highway was closed for several hours to determine the cause of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said alcohol is not considered a factor in the fatal crash and the cause remains under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
