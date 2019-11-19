Regina man arrested after police recover 70 reported stolen bicycles

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 after the Regina Police Service allegedly recovered dozens of stolen items including bicycles and tools at his home.

David Anthony Soucy, 57, was arrested following an investigation by the street crimes section.

On Tuesday, police went to a residence in the 800 block of College Avenue after receiving a tip that there was a large number of bicycles inside.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Soucy and the recovery of numerous items believed to be stolen, including about 70 bicycles, numerous expensive tools such as a paint sprayer, pressure washers, power saws, a cement mixer and planer, police said.

Police said it will take them around two weeks to process the stolen items, adding that if you made an original report to the RPS, you will be contacted if your bicycle has been found.

If you did not report your bike stolen, police said you can still do so.

Police will be contacting the owners of the bicycles once they’re finished processing the items.