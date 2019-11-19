Menu

Canada

Note from SHA: ‘If you don’t want to see it in the newspaper’ leave it out of meetings

By David Baxter Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 3:32 pm
Communities are preparing for a switch to one Saskatchewan health board.
A memo titled “Corporate Citizenship” penned by the Saskatchewan Health Authority calls on staff to leave issues they don’t want to see in the newspaper, out of meetings. . File / Global News

A memo from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is calling on staff to leave issues out of meeting minutes “if you don’t want to see it in the newspaper.”

The Sept. 24 memo, titled “Corporate Citizenship”, was obtained by the Saskatchewan NDP through a freedom of information (FOI) request.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili called it a “hush memo” meant to dissuade healthcare workers from speaking out about concerns they may have.

The SHA memo says there had been “a number of instances of challenging that have not met communications standards.”

The memo lists three instances in its “background” section. This includes:

  • An FOI request for a department’s meeting minutes that included information the SHA said should remain confidential. The SHA memo said that information was in relation to the “personal employment or PSA [Practioner Staff Affairs] file of individuals.
  • Physician leaders talking with external agencies without first telling SHA communications. The memo says this could lead to “discordant messaging. Agencies the SHA memo lists as examples include the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (the provincial regulatory body for doctors), the ministry, foundations and the media.
  • Doctors using SHA letterhead requesting additional resources for their departments from both the provincial and federal government. The memo says there are formalized SHA mechanisms to request resources, and personal advocacy requests should not include SHA resources.

The memo says all physician leader communication should be in line with SHA policy and values, whether internal or external.

Story continues below advertisement

The memo concludes by saying staff should be mindful of what is included in meeting minutes and official communications, as those are subject to FOI requests. This is where the newspaper line is used.

The SHA faced criticism in August for issuing a tender to develop a “whistleblower hotline.” The stated goal was to allow for anonymous reporting of “employees and others are suspected of violating SHA policies, codes of conduct, or legal requirements.”

The tender was withdrawn one day after the story broke.

Saskatchewan, Government of Saskatchewan, Healthcare, media, Saskatchewan Health Authority, Whistleblower, Newspapers, Communications
