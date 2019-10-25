Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ceiling leak at brand new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 6:42 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a bathtub overflowed in a patient room resulting in water coming through the ceiling below.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a bathtub overflowed in a patient room resulting in water coming through the ceiling below. File / Global News

Repairs are needed at the newly opened Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) following a small water leak.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) confirmed some water came through the ceiling of the therapy gym on Oct. 24.

READ MORE: Gov’t initiating audit of new Sask. hospital after water warning

Officials said the issue stemmed from a bathtub overflow drain that was not properly connected in a patient room on the second floor above.

No injuries were reported. The issue was immediately contained and no equipment was damaged, according to officials.

SHA has taken the patient room out of service while the issue is fixed.

Sask. children’s hospital working on nearly 600-item task list
Sask. children’s hospital working on nearly 600-item task list

Officials said they also making sure bathtub overflow drains in other areas of the Saskatoon facility were properly installed.

Story continues below advertisement

The 176-bed hospital welcomed its first patients on Sept. 29.

The total capital cost for the JPCH is $285.9 million, according to provincial government officials.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HospitalWaterSaskatchewan Health AuthorityJim Pattison Children’s HospitalSHAWater LeakJPCHOverflow Drain
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.