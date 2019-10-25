Ceiling leak at brand new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Repairs are needed at the newly opened Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) following a small water leak.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) confirmed some water came through the ceiling of the therapy gym on Oct. 24.

Officials said the issue stemmed from a bathtub overflow drain that was not properly connected in a patient room on the second floor above.

No injuries were reported. The issue was immediately contained and no equipment was damaged, according to officials.

SHA has taken the patient room out of service while the issue is fixed.

Officials said they also making sure bathtub overflow drains in other areas of the Saskatoon facility were properly installed.

The 176-bed hospital welcomed its first patients on Sept. 29.

The total capital cost for the JPCH is $285.9 million, according to provincial government officials.