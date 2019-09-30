Patients settle in as new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital fully operational

The first full day of operations in the newly opened Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) took place in Saskatoon on Sept. 30.

Over 110 maternal and child patients from Royal University Hospital (RUH) were transferred into the new facility on Sept. 29 without incident, according to Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) officials.

“Our dedicated staff, nurses and physicians all worked together to ensure the big move to our beautiful new hospital yesterday was a success,” Carrie Dornstauder, SHA executive director of maternal and children’s programs, said in a press release.

“It’s that staff collaboration, along with the assistance of our moving company, Health Care Relocations (HCR), and the cooperation of our patients and families throughout the day that meant we could make this move a positive experience for our patients and their families.”

The first patient ⁠— a child needing emergency care ⁠— entered JPCH at 6:10 a.m. on Sept. 29. The hospital admitted its first new patient at 7 a.m. that morning.

It didn’t take long for babies to begin arriving as officials said the first baby was delivered at JPCH around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

RUH, which has provided maternal services since 1955, welcomed its last baby at 9:13 a.m. on Sept. 29, according to officials.

“It’s exciting, to be moving into the new hospital and delivering care under our new model, which provides mothers and their newborns with a single room and a private space that can accommodate their specific care needs,” obstetrician Dr. Jocelyne Martel said in a statement.

“With that said, we are saying goodbye to more than 64 years of special care and special memories at RUH, which has served Saskatchewan moms and babies very well throughout that time.”

On Monday morning, as the first pediatric surgery took place and outpatient clinics opened at JPCH. All inpatient services are available at the new facility.