Health

Officials investigating copper, lead levels in water at new Sask. Hospital

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 7:05 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 8:45 pm
The province says there is no immediate health risk, but potable water is available for drinking and cooking at the North Battleford facility.
The province says there is no immediate health risk, but potable water is available for drinking and cooking at the North Battleford facility. File / Global News

Provincial officials are investigating potentially high levels of copper or lead at the new Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford.

Water testing is underway, with recent samples showing signs of “irregularities and inconsistency that indicate levels of copper or lead may be higher than desirable levels,” according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Central Services.

“There is no immediate health risk, and no health advisory has been issued,” the statement reads.

Out of caution, potable water is available for drinking and cooking.

The province called the issue a “priority,” stating the investigation and testing are aimed at remediating any issues.

Story continues below advertisement

The 284-bed facility opened in March 2019 at a cost of $407 million.

In May, the province revealed the hospital’s roof was leaking and in need of replacement. The government said a product failure happened with modular roofing panels.

