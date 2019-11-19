Brantford man facing charges after report of overnight shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a reported overnight shooting in Brantford, police say.

According to Brantford police, officers were called to a townhouse complex on Elgin Street on Monday night for reports of possible gunfire.

When they arrived, police allege officers found a bullet hole in the door of one unit within the complex.

Police say they cleared the area but found no one inside the unit, however officers reportedly saw ammunition in the residence.

Police say there were no injuries reported in connection with the incident.

According to police, a man had left the residence but was soon found elsewhere.

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and careless storage of ammunition.