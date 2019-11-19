Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Brantford man facing charges after report of overnight shooting

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 2:32 pm
Brantford police say they were called to a residential complex on Elgin Street on Monday night for reports of possible gunfire.
Brantford police say they were called to a residential complex on Elgin Street on Monday night for reports of possible gunfire. Global News File

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a reported overnight shooting in Brantford, police say.

According to Brantford police, officers were called to a townhouse complex on Elgin Street on Monday night for reports of possible gunfire.

READ MORE: Hamilton double murder suspect David Thomson found dead in Brantford hotel — police

When they arrived, police allege officers found a bullet hole in the door of one unit within the complex.

Police say they cleared the area but found no one inside the unit, however officers reportedly saw ammunition in the residence.

Police say there were no injuries reported in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: $24K in street drugs collected during Brantford bust — police

According to police, a man had left the residence but was soon found elsewhere.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and careless storage of ammunition.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BrantfordBrantford PoliceBrantford crimeElgin StreetBrantford shootingBrantford man arrestedelgin street shootingBrantford manElgin Street Brantford
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.