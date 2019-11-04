Hamilton double murder suspect David Thomson found dead in Brantford hotel: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted in connection with the targeted shooting deaths of two central Mountain residents is dead, Hamilton police have confirmed.

Investigators say officers made the trip to Brantford overnight after a tip that the 35-year-old suspect, David Thomson, was at a Days Inn hotel on Fairview Drive.

Hamilton Police located the suspect in a #HamOnt double homicide deceased in his Brantford hotel room earlier this morning. SIU has been contacted & invoked their mandate. Hamilton Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the murders.

Police say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was contacted and invoked its mandate after Hamilton police found Thomson dead in a hotel room.

The SIU says officers were outside the hotel when a gunshot was heard from a room on the first floor.

“Officers entered the room where they located Mr. Thomson, deceased, from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, ” the SIU said in a statement on Monday morning.

Thomson is accused of shooting a woman and a man dead at a townhouse on Towercrest Drive, west of Upper Wellington Street.

Thomson is accused of shooting a woman and a man dead at a townhouse on Towercrest Drive, west of Upper Wellington Street.

Police believe the homicides happened on Friday or Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk told reporters on Sunday that Thomson was an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection with the shooting deaths.

Hamilton police say they found two people dead inside a home at Towercrest Drive, west of Upper Wellington Street on Saturday. Andrew Collins

On Monday morning, Hamilton police identified the victims as Donald Lowe, 62, and Cheryl Nicholl, 32, both from Hamilton.

A post-mortem for Lowe and Nicholl is scheduled for Monday.

Two SIU and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the scene in Brantford. A post-mortem On David Thomson will take place Tuesday in Hamilton.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or reports of sexual assault.

— With files from Nick Westoll