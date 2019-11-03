Double homicide on central mountain under investigation by Hamilton police

Hamilton police say officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double homicide on the central mountain.
Police said more information will be provided during a news conference at the service’s central station at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths weren’t clear as of Sunday afternoon.
However, a Hamilton police spokesperson told Global News the victims were found Saturday evening.
The identity of the victims, the exact location of the homicide, and a description of suspects weren’t shared publicly ahead of the news conference.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS