Double homicide on central mountain under investigation by Hamilton police

Hamilton police say officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double homicide on the central mountain.

Police said more information will be provided during a news conference at the service’s central station at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths weren’t clear as of Sunday afternoon.

However, a Hamilton police spokesperson told Global News the victims were found Saturday evening.

The identity of the victims, the exact location of the homicide, and a description of suspects weren’t shared publicly ahead of the news conference.

Hamilton Police are investigating a double homicide on the Central Mountain in #HamOnt. A media briefing will be held at 4:30 pm at Central Station in the Bill Stirrup room. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 3, 2019

