$24K in street drugs collected during Brantford bust: police

A joint raid by Toronto and Brantford police connected to drugs, gangs and guns was executed “without incident” in West Brantford on Friday, say investigators.

In a statement on Monday, Brantford police say about $24,000 in street drugs was confiscated including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine at an undisclosed address in the city.

Meanwhile, 2,000 rounds of ammunition and four prohibited extended ammunition magazines were also seized in the raid.

A 32-year-old Toronto man and 23-year-old Brantford male are facing multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited device.

