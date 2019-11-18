Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Fox Creek, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fox Creek, Alta., on Saturday, according to a police news release issued Monday.

RCMP said they were called to a collision between a semi-truck and a gravel truck on Highway 43 at 3 Street E. on Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Police said a semi-truck heading east on the highway turned left onto 3 Street E. and crossed the path of a loaded gravel truck travelling west.

A 56-year-old man from Valleyview, who was driving the gravel truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP said they are not releasing his name.

The collision is under investigation.

Fox Creek is about 263 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

