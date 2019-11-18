Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Fox Creek, Alta.

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 6:32 pm
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Fox Creek, Alta., on Nov. 16, 2019.
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Fox Creek, Alta., on Nov. 16, 2019. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fox Creek, Alta., on Saturday, according to a police news release issued Monday.

RCMP said they were called to a collision between a semi-truck and a gravel truck on Highway 43 at 3 Street E. on Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Related News

Police said a semi-truck heading east on the highway turned left onto 3 Street E. and crossed the path of a loaded gravel truck travelling west.

A 56-year-old man from Valleyview, who was driving the gravel truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP said they are not releasing his name.

The collision is under investigation.

Fox Creek is about 263 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPFox CreekAlberta crashAlberta fatal crashHighway 43Fox Creek AlbertaFox Creek fatalFox Creek fatal crashFox Creek Highway 43
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.