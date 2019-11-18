Missing teens spotted in Armstrong

Send this page to someone via email

The families of two missing teens continue appealing for help in finding them.

Trinity Erickson and Michael Campbell, both 14, haven’t been seen for days.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the pair was last seen on November 14 at their separate residences.

On Monday, police said the two teens are believed to be travelling together and that information suggests they were last spotted in the Armstrong area in the North Okanagan.

In a Facebook page called “Help Find Trinity and Michael”. a woman named Bonnie Campbell, who identified herself as Michael’s aunt said “Last I heard they are staying in a run down trailer with two adults in Armstrong.”

The Facebook page said the two families are working together to find both of the teenagers.

While police said there is nothing to indicate that foul play is involved, the families of the two teens are growing increasingly concerned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.