Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Plant protein industry continues to be innovative to meet demands

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 6:34 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 6:45 pm
Plant protein industry continues to be innovative to meet demands
WATCH: As demands in agriculture take slight shifts, companies are ready to make changes, too.

The plant protein industry received $153 million to develop technologies and ensure the ecosystem remains a priority.

A supercluster is a collaboration of companies, organizations and academic institutions working together to achieve innovation in a specific industry. The federally funded Innovation Supercluster Initiative (ISI) is investing $950 million between five different superclusters, which includes:

Related News
  • digital technology
  • advanced manufacturing
  • A-I powered supply chains
  • oceans
  • and plant protein

READ MORE: Saskatchewan farmers feeling effect of the carbon tax during wet harvest

Protein Industries Canada (PIC) broke down the $153 million supercluster investment at an Inland Terminal Association of Canada (ITAC) conference in Saskatoon on Monday. Fourteen million metric tonnes of protein are produced in western Canada every year.

“We’ve traditionally been a great producer of commodities,” said Meghan Gervais, PIC intellectual property manager.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a step toward adding extra value to them before they’re exported and also before they’re used domestically.”

READ MORE: Stephen Harper’s firm to help Saskatchewan increase export market

Plant protein includes canola, wheat and pulses. Pulses, which include beans, peas and lentils, are primary ingredients in beyond meat products. A higher global population and growing middle class, and an increase of purely plant based diets have contributed to the greater demand of plant protein.

READ MORE: Sask. cattle producers mindful of Beyond Meat’s success

PIC has until March 2023 to invest the $153 million in different projects. It’s goal is for Canada to become a global leader in the plant protein industry.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AgricultureCanolaWheatplant-based dietPulsesbeyond meatsuperclusterProtein Industries CanadaPICplant proteinITACInland Terminal Association of Canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.