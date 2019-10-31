Sask. agriculture scientist heading to Youth Ag Summit in Brazil

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan agriculture scientist and advocate is one of five Canadians heading to the Youth Agriculture Summit in Brazil.

Karly Rumpel, 22, was selected as a delegate based on her proposal to teach a canning class at the international event, running Nov. 4-6.

“It’s a dying art, and it’s a great preservation technique,” Rumpel said.

“People who are living in food deserts, so they aren’t walking distance to a grocery store, can have access to produce year-round.”

It’s a skill Rumpel learned while growing up and working on the family’s mixed grain and beef operation north of Craven, Sask.

It’ll take her four flights, over 24 hours, to get to Brasilia, where Rumpel and other delegates will tour local agriculture facilities.

“That’s what I’m most excited for — it’s completely out of my spectrum, which is prairie row crops,” she said, adding the chance to take part in global education has long-reaching benefits.

“It’s super important that we go out there and learn what other people are doing, what they’re farming and we learn techniques from them. The only way we get better is with each other.”

Global ambition runs in family

Karly isn’t the only Rumpel representing Saskatchewan agriculture on the world stage.

Younger sister Brett, 19, recently attended the committee on World Food Security meeting at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome.

“It was really eye-opening,” Brett said, who is studying applied plant ecology at the University of Saskatchewan.

“I got to represent a great youth delegation that is 4-H and I got to speak about what I was really passionate about.”

In Rome, Brett spoke at a reception about women and agriculture. She also engaged in conversations about food waste, sustainability and climate change.

Both Rumpel sisters were enrolled early in 4-H, a youth development program for people age six to 21 that has been running for more than 100 years in Canada.

“It entails taking a project and growing your skills to become a better leader,” Brett said, adding young people need to share their voice.

“Get out there, step out of your comfort zone and never be afraid to say what you really feel.”

Brett said she’s really proud of her older sister’s selection to the Youth Ag Summit, while Karly shares the same mutual admiration.

“To be representing not only Canada, but Saskatchewan, on such a Global scale is insane. I don’t know if she knows how proud I am of her,” Rumpel said.