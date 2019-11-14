Stephen Harper’s firm to help Saskatchewan increase export market

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government said it has signed a contract with a global affairs firm run by a former prime minister to help the province increase its export market.

Premier Scott Moe said Thursday that Harper and Associates, headed up by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, has the expertise to assist the province with its goals.

“Our province has the food, fuel and fertilizer to support a growing world population and we are actively taking that message to our customers around the globe,” Moe said in a statement.

“Harper and Associates has the expertise and experience to assist us as we work to increase our exports and attract further investment into the province.”

Harper said Saskatchewan is a world-class exporter and needs to remain focused on competitiveness.

“(Saskatchewan’s) people and products can compete and win at home and around the world,” Harper said in a press release.

“But in this era of unprecedented uncertainty and disruption, governments everywhere must be focused on global competitiveness.”

Moe said the province will be opening trade and investment offices in Japan, India and Singapore as Saskatchewan moves on increasing its value in export markets.

“Our government has made it a priority to increase our exports and enhance trade and these new offices will be an important tool to helping achieve those goals,” Moe said.

“Recent trade actions in key markets have made it more important than ever to ensure we have on the ground presence to tell our Saskatchewan story.”

Harper’s company will provide guidance, advice and support, which includes providing assistance with strategies and international missions, with a key focus on key Asian markets, government officials said.

The contract is valued at $240,000.

Total Saskatchewan exports in 2018 were valued at roughly $31 billion, including oil, potash, agriculture products and uranium.

