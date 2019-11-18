Two charged with trafficking fentanyl, meth following investigation by RPS

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged with drug trafficking offences following a drug investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit.

David John Glen Pelley, 38, and Kristin Greenway, 37, both of Calgary were jointly charged with allegedly trafficking fentanyl, meth and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

In addition, Pelley faces weapon charges which include being in the possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, that being a knife, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The two were arrested following a search warrant on the 1200 block of Wascana Street on Nov. 13.

Both individuals will make their first court appearance on the charges in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 2.

Story continues below advertisement