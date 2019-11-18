Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Two charged with trafficking fentanyl, meth following investigation by RPS

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 5:47 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 5:52 pm
Police are investigating after several long guns and ammunition were stolen from a Regina business Sunday morning.
The Regina Police Service arrest two individuals following a drug investigation on the 1200 block of Wascana Street. Files / Global News

Two people have been charged with drug trafficking offences following a drug investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit.

David John Glen Pelley, 38, and Kristin Greenway, 37, both of Calgary were jointly charged with allegedly trafficking fentanyl, meth and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

In addition, Pelley faces weapon charges which include being in the possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, that being a knife, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The two were arrested following a search warrant on the 1200 block of Wascana Street on Nov. 13.

Both individuals will make their first court appearance on the charges in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 2.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylRegina Police ServiceReginaMethdrug investigationWascana
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.