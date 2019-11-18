Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Omar Khadr’s appeal in U.S. military court remains in limbo: lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 3:49 pm
Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr and his lawyer Nate Whitling speak with media outside the courthouse in Edmonton on February 26, 2019.
Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr and his lawyer Nate Whitling speak with media outside the courthouse in Edmonton on February 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A military court is refusing to lift a stay of Omar Khadr’s appeal of his convictions in Guantanamo Bay.

His Edmonton lawyer, Nate Whitling, says the new order by the United States Court of Military Commission Review could mean years of additional delay for his client.

READ MORE: Don’t force military court to hear Omar Khadr appeal, U.S. government argues

Judge rules Omar Khadr’s war crimes sentence has expired
Judge rules Omar Khadr’s war crimes sentence has expired

The Canadian-born Khadr was captured as a wounded 15-year old in Afghanistan in 2002 and later pleaded guilty to five war crimes — including the murder of an American special forces soldier — before a widely disparaged commission in Guantanamo Bay.

Khadr filed an appeal with the commission review in 2013, arguing that the offences were not war crimes when he allegedly committed them.

READ MORE: U.S. military court appoints 3 judges to hear Omar Khadr’s war crimes appeal

Story continues below advertisement
Omar Khadr relieved after judge’s ruling
Omar Khadr relieved after judge’s ruling

His case has been in limbo ever since, so his American lawyer asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in April to order the military court to hear the appeal.

That decision is still pending, but the order by the military court says that it has no reason to vacate the stay.

Strahl: If Justin Trudeau can apologize to Omar Khadr he can apologize to Mark Norman
Strahl: If Justin Trudeau can apologize to Omar Khadr he can apologize to Mark Norman
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Omar KhadrGuantanamo BayGitmoNate Whitlingcanada khadredmonton omar khadrmilitary court omar khadrWhitling Khadr
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.