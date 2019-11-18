Handbags for Hospice fundraiser to support Northumberland care centre project

Community Care Northumberland is hosting its first “Handbags for Hospice” fundraiser in support of the Ed’s House Northumberland Hospice Care Centre project.

The fundraiser will feature the auction of designer handbags, luxury experiences and much more, at the Best Western Plus Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre on Jan. 23. CCN says it has become a signature event for many hospices in Ontario, including in Peterborough.

Ed’s House is 10-bed hospice care centre to be built on Ontario Street in Hamilton Township and will provide 24-hour palliative care, grief and bereavement support. Construction is currently underway after Community Care Northumberland announced in the spring that its two-year campaign raised more than $9.8 million, exceeding the $9.3-million goal

Tickets are $75 each and are available at Snap Northumberland.

“The Ed’s House special events committee has been busy putting together this wonderful evening,” said Nancy Oliver, chairperson of the events committee. “We will have a variety of handbags and experiences to bid on plus your choice of raffles to participate in. There are only a limited number of tickets available for this evening and we are anticipating that the demand will be high. I hope you will be able to join us to support Ed’s House or consider purchasing a ticket of two for a gift for that special person for Christmas.”

Design for Ed’s House Northumberland Hospice Care Centre. Community Care Northumberland

Proceeds from this event will support the furnishing of a patient room at the new Ed’s House.

“Our goal is to raise $$25,000 for Ed’s House and this will fully furnish one of the new patient room in the Hospice Centre,” said Trish Baird, CCN’s executive director. “We are anticipating that this annual event will become one of the signature events in our area to support the important work that Ed’s House will be doing for our community.”

4:19 Handbags and those who love them will benefit Hospice Peterborough Handbags and those who love them will benefit Hospice Peterborough