Hospice Peterborough care centre holds grand opening

Hospice Peterborough’s new care centre will begin welcoming clients early next month.

On Tuesday, officials held a grand opening and media tour of the 10-bed facility on London Street. The centre will provide around-the-clock long-term care for terminally ill clients.

According to Hospice Peterborough executive director Linda Sunderland, the new facility is the first of its kind in Peterborough since the previous facility only offered counselling and care services.

READ MORE: Hospice Peterborough care centre to receive $534K funding boost from province

Requests for beds are already coming in, said Sunderland.

“We anticipate that we will be full.”

This is so exciting!! https://t.co/MEOYgeH7tt — Hospice Peterborough (@hospiceptbo) March 19, 2019

The project began 10 years ago which including fundraising more than $10.5 million. The project also saw a major setback as the original plan called for renovation of the former historic Langton House. But too many construction concerns forced Hospice Peterborough to scrap the plan, tear down the house and build a new 15,000-square-foot facility.

“It’s better than what it would’ve been before because it’s a purpose-built facility,” said Sunderland, who announced she will be retiring after 30 years with the organization.

“So the accessibility and the flow of the building is so much better than it would’ve been in the original design.”

Sunderland also says the facility also provdes terminally-ill clients and their families with the support to make important decisions.

“People need to think about what’s important to them and determine their own goals of care, and we will help people make those decisions,” she said. “It’s not a big institution, but it has that 24/7 professional support that is difficult to get in your own home so it’s kind of halfway between home and hospital.”

READ MORE: At least 29 homicides in Ontario long-term care homes in the past 6 years: report

The care centre opens its beds to clients on April 8 with new staff orientation beginning next week. Clients without beds can still receive counselling and care at the same location or on the phone.

Public tours of the facility will be held on Saturday.

— files from Noor Ibrahim/Global Peterborough intern

WATCH: Ontario Health Coalition report finds levels of care inadequate at province’s long-term care facilities