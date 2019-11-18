Trial begins for truck driver involved in Hwy. 401 collision that killed 4 in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of a man charged in connection with the deaths of four people killed in a crash on Highway 401 started on Monday in Kingston.

Dunhill Tabanao, a 40-year-old man from Quebec, was one of the transport truck drivers involved in the seven-vehicle crash — which included four tractor trailers, a commercial armoured truck and two passenger vehicles — that happened in the highway’s westbound lanes near Joyceville Road in May 2017.

All four deceased, 44-year-old Christine Hanrahan, her partner, 40-year-old Pierre Courville, her son, 25-year-old Michael Caird and his friend, 21-year-old Zack MacGregor, were trapped in one of the cars when it crashed and burned.

Tabanao has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Monday morning, a Kingston court heard testimony from Staff Sgt. Jeremy Doolan, a reconstruction officer with the OPP.

The court heard the four victims died due to the impact of the crash and not the subsequent fire.

One of the people in the armoured car suffered a concussion and another suffered severe injuries, while another transport truck driver suffered whiplash in the crash.

The accused was flanked by two lawyers as family members of the victims sat in the courtroom.

More police testimony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, and witness testimony is slated for Wednesday.

The trial is expected to take nine days.