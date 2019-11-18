Menu

Crime

Trial begins for truck driver involved in Hwy. 401 collision that killed 4 in Kingston

By Staff Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:34 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 1:53 pm
The trial for one of the truck drivers involved in a fatal Highway 401 crash began in Kingston on Monday.
The trial for one of the truck drivers involved in a fatal Highway 401 crash began in Kingston on Monday. Global News

The trial of a man charged in connection with the deaths of four people killed in a crash on Highway 401 started on Monday in Kingston.

Dunhill Tabanao, a 40-year-old man from Quebec, was one of the transport truck drivers involved in the seven-vehicle crash — which included four tractor trailers, a commercial armoured truck and two passenger vehicles — that happened in the highway’s westbound lanes near Joyceville Road in May 2017.

READ MORE: Highway 401 near Kingston reopens after 4 dead, 2 injured in crash

All four deceased, 44-year-old Christine Hanrahan, her partner, 40-year-old Pierre Courville, her son, 25-year-old Michael Caird and his friend, 21-year-old Zack MacGregor, were trapped in one of the cars when it crashed and burned.

Tabanao has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday morning, a Kingston court heard testimony from Staff Sgt. Jeremy Doolan, a reconstruction officer with the OPP.

The court heard the four victims died due to the impact of the crash and not the subsequent fire.

READ MORE: Truck driver in critical condition after crash on Highway 401 in Pickering

One of the people in the armoured car suffered a concussion and another suffered severe injuries, while another transport truck driver suffered whiplash in the crash.

The accused was flanked by two lawyers as family members of the victims sat in the courtroom.

More police testimony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, and witness testimony is slated for Wednesday.

The trial is expected to take nine days.

