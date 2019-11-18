Suspect in stabbing at Ottawa Ikea turned himself in, police say

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man sought by police after a stabbing outside the Ikea in the city’s west end earlier this month has turned himself in, the Ottawa Police Service said Monday.

The stabbing happened just before noon on Nov. 8 and left two men with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, Ottawa police said that day.

READ MORE: Ottawa police looking for 2 suspects following stabbings outside Ikea

Investigators had originally been looking to identify two suspects in relation to the stabbing. A spokesperson for the police force confirmed Monday that investigators later identified both people and issued an arrest warrant for one.

Police are only charging one person in the case, Const. Chuck Benoit confirmed.

According to a news release from Ottawa police, Abdel Arab, 20, turned himself in to the Ottawa courthouse on Monday and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, common nuisance/endangering safety of the public, and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Story continues below advertisement

Arab is scheduled to appear in court on those charges on Monday, police said.

Charges laid against an Ottawa man in the stabbing on Iris Street https://t.co/sdHoKYiZ59 #ottnews Accusations portées contre un homme d’Ottawa à la suite d’une agression au couteau, rue Iris https://t.co/y16gu72ZAz#ottnouvelles — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 18, 2019