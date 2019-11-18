Menu

Crime

Suspect in stabbing at Ottawa Ikea turned himself in, police say

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:08 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle.
An Ottawa police vehicle. Beatrice Britneff / Global News File

An Ottawa man sought by police after a stabbing outside the Ikea in the city’s west end earlier this month has turned himself in, the Ottawa Police Service said Monday.

The stabbing happened just before noon on Nov. 8 and left two men with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, Ottawa police said that day.

READ MORE: Ottawa police looking for 2 suspects following stabbings outside Ikea

Investigators had originally been looking to identify two suspects in relation to the stabbing. A spokesperson for the police force confirmed Monday that investigators later identified both people and issued an arrest warrant for one.

Police are only charging one person in the case, Const. Chuck Benoit confirmed.

According to a news release from Ottawa police, Abdel Arab, 20, turned himself in to the Ottawa courthouse on Monday and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, common nuisance/endangering safety of the public, and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Arab is scheduled to appear in court on those charges on Monday, police said.

