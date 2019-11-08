Menu

Crime

Stabbing outside Ottawa Ikea leaves 2 with serious injuries

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 1:55 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

There was heavy police presence outside the Ikea in Ottawa Friday afternoon to respond to a violent altercation between two men.

Ottawa police say both men were sent to hospital with serious injuries, and Ottawa paramedics say both men were sent to an Ottawa trauma centre with stab wounds.

According to Ottawa paramedics, the men were left with serious injuries, but they are in stable condition.

Emergency response teams were called to the big box store just before noon on Friday.

Ottawa police would not release any more information since the investigation was ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

