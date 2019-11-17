6 arrested, including 3 teens, after rifle seized during raid in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Six people, three of which are teens, have been arrested after a rifle and ammunition were seized during a raid in Toronto’s west end.

Toronto police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Rogers Road and Oakwood Avenue on Friday at around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 9-mm semi-automatic rifle and 24 rounds of ammunition were seized.

Three teenage boys between the ages of 16 and 17 were arrested and charged with multiple weapons offences, while Howard Moore, 42, Maria Moore, 41, and Sharjeel Khan, 18, were also arrested with similar weapons charges.

They appeared at a Toronto courthouse on Saturday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

