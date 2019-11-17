Menu

Crime

6 arrested, including 3 teens, after rifle seized during raid in Toronto’s west end

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 10:40 am
Toronto police say six people were arrested, including three teens, during a raid in the city's west end. .
Toronto police say six people were arrested, including three teens, during a raid in the city's west end. . handout / Toronto police

Six people, three of which are teens, have been arrested after a rifle and ammunition were seized during a raid in Toronto’s west end.

Toronto police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Rogers Road and Oakwood Avenue on Friday at around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 9-mm semi-automatic rifle and 24 rounds of ammunition were seized.

READ MORE: Toronto police lay close to 150 charges, arrest six in connection to guns and drugs investigation

Three teenage boys between the ages of 16 and 17 were arrested and charged with multiple weapons offences, while Howard Moore, 42, Maria Moore, 41, and Sharjeel Khan, 18, were also arrested with similar weapons charges.

They appeared at a Toronto courthouse on Saturday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

