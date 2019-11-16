Tanker truck carrying crude oil rolls over, catches fire near Dawson Creek, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A tanker truck carrying petroleum crude oil rolled over and caught fire between the northeast B.C. community of Dawson Creek and the Alberta border Saturday afternoon.

DriveBC first reported the crash on the Pouce Coupe River bridge on Highway 49 around 7:30 a.m.

The bridge sits five kilometres east of Dawson Creek.

The Dawson Creek Fire Department, RCMP and a B.C. environmental emergency response officer attended the scene and found the truck fully engulfed.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital in unknown condition. It’s not yet known what caused the crash.

The truck and trailer were fully destroyed by the fire.

The remains of a tanker truck that crashed and caught fire east of Dawson Creek, B.C. on Nov. 16, 2019. Alan Stebbing/B.C. Spill Response

The highway has been shut down in both directions around the bridge and remained closed into Saturday evening. It’s not yet known when the road will reopen.

Oil has been observed on the bridge and a sheen was found on the river below the crash site. It’s not yet known how much oil was being carried or how much was spilled.

The truck is being removed from the bridge and cleanup operations are underway.

Emergency Management B.C. says it will release more information as it becomes available.

