‘Evidence of fish die-off’ found at scene of Salmo River fuel tanker crash: Environment Ministry

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment says it is still unclear how much fuel leaked from a tanker truck that crashed into the south Salmo River on Wednesday, killing one person.

However, it says crews were only able to recover limited fuel from the tanker, and that responders have reported “evidence of fish die-off at the impact site.”

WATCH: (Aired: July 28, 2013) Dead fish found downstream from Kootenay jet fuel spill

The ministry said an overflight of the river also spotted a 14-kilometre stretch of fuel sheening from the crash site to the confluence of the Salmo and Pend-d’Oreille Rivers.

READ MORE: Alberta man dead, ‘significant’ amount of fuel spilled into B.C. river after Kootenay Pass crash

A less prevalent fuel sheen persisted 25 kilometres further down the Pend-d’Oreille Rivers to BC Hydro’s Seven Mile Dam, it said.

Boom has been laid at the crash site and control points downstream, while vacuum trucks and absorbent pads were also deployed.

Air monitoring is ongoing at the crash site, the ministry said, and a plan is being developed to sample water, manage wildlife and conduct shoreline cleanup and assessment.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday at the bottom of Kootenay Pass, about two kilometres east of the Highway 3 and Highway 6 junction.

Police say the tractor trailer was pulling two tankers filled with diesel and gasoline.

READ MORE: Evacuation order for thousands in Slocan Valley after jet fuel spill in Lemon Creek

The driver, an Alberta resident, was killed. It is not known where in Alberta they were from.

The route has been closed to traffic while teams work to remove the tanker form the river, and drivers were being detoured to the Kootenay Lake Ferry.

The highway is expected to reopen around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.