Crash and fire close interior highway north of Kamloops
A A
A potentially fatal multi-vehicle crash north of Barriere will keep Highway 5 closed until later Friday morning.
There’s no confirmation from RCMP yet, but witnesses tell us one person was killed when a fuel tanker, a semi-trailer truck and an SUV collided Thursday evening.
The highway north of Kamloops will be closed until at least 10 a.m.
READ MORE: Cache Creek-area crash sees 3 killed after passenger vehicle collides with commercial vehicle
Detours are available via Highway 1, 24, and 97.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.