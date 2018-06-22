Traffic
June 22, 2018 9:10 am

Crash and fire close interior highway north of Kamloops

By News Anchor  CKNW
Courtesy of Kevin Muth
A potentially fatal multi-vehicle crash north of Barriere will keep Highway 5 closed until later Friday morning.

There’s no confirmation from RCMP yet, but witnesses tell us one person was killed when a fuel tanker, a semi-trailer truck and an SUV collided Thursday evening.

The highway north of Kamloops will be closed until at least 10 a.m.

Detours are available via Highway 1, 24, and 97.

