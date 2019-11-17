Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Red Cross assisting fire victims following tragic north Toronto blaze that left one person dead

By Morganne Campbell Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 12:10 pm
Updated November 17, 2019 12:14 pm
Fire crews battle 5-alarm fire at Toronto apartment building
WATCH: Toronto firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at an apartment building on Gosford Boulevard Friday night. During a secondary search Saturday morning, one person was found dead on an eighth-floor balcony, officials said.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting nearly 100 people, following a five-alarm fire at Gosford Boulevard in north Toronto, west of Jane Street and south of Steeles Avenue West, that left one person dead and displaced hundreds.

An emergency shelter has been set up at the Driftwood Community Centre, where fire victims are sleeping on cots. It’s unknown how long they’ll remain out of their homes.

READ MORE: Person found dead after 5-alarm fire at Toronto apartment building, hundreds displaced

“We continue to work with the city and continue to assess the needs of the people on the ground and it’s a fluid situation, so we continue to assess the needs and meet them as they come up,” explains Mairianna Bachynsky, a spokesperson with the Red Cross.

Fighters battling ‘significant heavy fire’ at Toronto apartment building: fire chief

The agency has food, shelter and toiletries, but is asking community members to refrain from bringing in donations as they don’t have a place to sort and distribute the items.

Story continues below advertisement

“It truly brings out the humanity in people — particularly here in Toronto,” added Bachynsky. “We love the kindness that it brings out in people.

“However, in situations like these, we ask that people do not bring donations of that kind, particularly because we’re stocked with the basics that we need to meet peoples immediate needs.”

Bachynsky encourages those who want to help to volunteer with the agency or donate online.

READ MORE: 5-alarm blaze at north-end Toronto highrise extinguished, fire chief says

Eighty-nine people have been registered, and anyone needing assistance is asked to go to the Driftwood Community Centre.

Meanwhile, fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire and have determined the fire began in the eighth-floor apartment where the deceased person was discovered on the balcony.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireTorontoFirefightersRed CrossApartment FireToronto fire servicesnorth torontoJane StreetApartment Building Fire5-alarm fireSteeles Avenue WestGosford BoulevardDriftwood Community Centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.