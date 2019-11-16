Calgary police search for suspect after assault on downtown CTrain

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a “serious assault” at a downtown CTrain station on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 7 Street LRT platform at 2:30 p.m. for reports that a person was in medical distress.

According to police, a man was riding a westbound CTrain when it is believed he was assaulted by another man on the train.

“The victim was struck in the face and a struggle ensued, after which the victim fell to the ground in medical distress,” a Calgary police media release said.

READ MORE: Fatal collision shuts down CTrain stations in downtown Calgary

The suspect fled the scene, which was stopped at the 7 Street LRT platform in the downtown core.

EMS transported the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition. He remains in critical condition, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being in his mid-30s and five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket with a light brown hoodie, green cargo pants and black boots.

Police said the suspect had his hood up and was also carrying a skateboard.

CTrain service in the downtown core was impacted for several hours as police conducted their investigation, with Calgary Transit deploying shuttle buses to take riders between the closed stations.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Calgary police or CrimeStoppers.