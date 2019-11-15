35-year-old charged after drugs, cash seized in Orillia, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old has been charged after suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and cash were seized from an address in Orillia on Thursday, OPP say.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at an address on Peter Street South.

Officers say they charged James McCartney, 35, from Orillia, with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and two counts of possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Dec. 17.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

